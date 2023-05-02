Jared Leto prowls into 2023 Met Gala in full-body cat costume

When it came to this year's Met Gala theme, Jared Leto wasn't pussyfooting around.

The actor and musician arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in a full-body cat costume worthy of one of the get-ups on The Masked Singer. Complete with a theme park removable head, his costume was meant to represent Choupette, the cat of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work and career was the theme of this year's annual fundraiser, entitled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jared Leto, dressed as Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jared Leto walks the Met Gala red carpet as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Leto slinked his way down the carpet, individually removing the headpiece to reveal his identity underneath the swaths of white fur.

The ensemble provoked confusion among other attendees, including Lizzo, who mouthed "Who is this?" to someone off camera when the fully costumed Leto approached her for a hug.

Leto was not the only guest to come dressed as Choupette. Rapper Doja Cat also came as a more fashion-forward version of the feline, wearing a glitzy body-suit complete with a cat-ear headpiece and make-up to transform her face into that of a bewhiskered creature.

2023 Met Gala Arrivals Jared Leto walks the Met Gala red carpet as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The actor is known for making a splash at the Met Gala. He's previously raised eyebrows carrying a replica of his own head in 2019 and walking the carpet twinning with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele in 2022.

This year's theme is a natural fit for Leto, given that he is attached to play Lagerfeld in a biopic of the legendary Chanel designer's life. If nothing else, the actor knows how to bring a lot of pussy to the table.

