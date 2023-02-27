Jansen Panettiere's family reveals he died from an enlarged heart

Actress Hayden Panettiere remembers her brother's "charisma" and "warmth" in a statement that confirmed the former child star's cause of death.

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere died from cardiomegaly, a term for an enlarged heart, and aortic valve complications, his family shared.

Panettiere, the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died unexpectedly on Feb. 19 at the age of 28. His family — comprised of Hayden, mother Lesley Vogel, and father Skip Panettiere — remembered him in a statement obtained by EW.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the Panettiere family said. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

The statement continues: "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning."

Actress Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at Variety's 5th annual Power Of Youth event presented by The Hub at Paramount Studios on October 22, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Hayden Panettiere and brother Jansen | Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

"We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever," it concludes.

Panettiere's career began in the early 2000s with appearances on the Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens and in the movies Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes opposite Hayden. His other credits included The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect Game, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Everybody Hates Chris, and How High 2. Panettiere also recently starred as Casper, a member of the Hilltop community, on The Walking Dead.

Panettiere was also a visual artist who often shared his work on Instagram.

"The world has lost a brilliant artist in the passing of Jansen Panettiere. His creative mind rarely shut off, and working with him was an absolute pleasure," Jason Lockhart, Panettiere's agent, told EW in a statement. "He was such a positive force, with hilarious wit, and brought his authentic, charming self to every audition, every job, every idea. My colleagues at Atlanta Models & Talent and I will miss him terribly, and always appreciate the large, contagious smile we came to know and love."