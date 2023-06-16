"I'm not asking for your attention. I should not be made to feel bad or be shamed because you cannot control your own urges," the singer and actor said.

Janelle Monáe on learning to get 'comfortable with my boobs' and not feeling shame about it

When it comes to body acceptance, Janelle Monáe and her boobs were not always the breast of friends.

Monáe, who identifies as nonbinary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns, recently opened up about their journey with StyleLikeU for the latest in the platform's What's Underneath series, which per a release "invites non-conformists and role models to strip down to open up and claim their own form of self-acceptance."

When asked the biggest insecurity the singer and actress had to overcome or is working on overcoming, Monáe sang, "My boobies." The Grammy nominee recalled having smaller breasts when first starting to wear her now-classic tuxedo look. With time, Monáe explained, she got more curves, which made her uncomfortable at first.

"It took me years to get comfortable with my boobs. It's probably why I'm like wooo freedom," the Glass Onion star said, shimmying for the camera. "I can only imagine the horror stories that happened to my ancestors, but I was always taught, 'Do not do anything that will make men attracted to you.' It took me a long time to realize that it's not my responsibility to adjust my freedom in order to make you comfortable, in order to make you not try to rape or molest me."

Monáe continued, "I'm having an earth experience where I'm expressing myself, I'm trying to honor my body, honor my fullness. I'm not asking for your attention. I should not be made to feel bad or be shamed because you cannot control your own urges."

Elsewhere in the 18-minute long conversation, Monáe explored the motivation behind learning to embrace a new radical shift in public image and discovering her nonbinary gender orientation. Past participants of What's Underneath include Lizzo, Paulina Porizkova, Victoria Pedretti and Alok Vaid-Menon.

Watch the full interview with Monáe in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.