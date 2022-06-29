After urging people to "fight like hell" against the Supreme Court's recent decision, the actress followed up with an idea to ensure fewer "governmental restrictions."

Jane Fonda's fight for the rights of pregnant people is far from over.

The Oscar winner and longtime political activist slammed the Supreme Court's controversial vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that has provided federal protections for abortion rights since 1973, tweeting a suggestion Tuesday for how to ensure equality moving forward.

"If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s?" the 84-year-old actress asked. "That way, they'd be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about 'the sanctity of life.'"

Fonda's remarks come after the Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade amid a recent rise in mass shootings across the United States, including a massacre at a Buffalo supermarket in May that killed 10 people. Days later, 21 people (including children and their teachers) were shot to death by an 18-year-old at an elementary school in Texas. In both instances the shooters used AR-15-style weapons.

Honoree Jane Fonda attends the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jane Fonda suggests giving vaginas the same rights as AK47s in a new tweet slamming the Roe v. Wade reversal. | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

After Politico leaked a draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade in May, Fonda appeared on The View to urge viewers to "fight like hell to not allow this to happen."

"And if it does [overturn], fight like hell through the vote. One of the things that this horrendous leak shows us is the importance of voting. We allowed someone to be elected to office who has put three fringe, right-wing people into the Supreme Court, which is supposed to be a non-political, non-activist body," she said, referring to Donald Trump. "The Republicans complain about activist Supreme Court, activist lawyers — this is the most activist, politically oriented, narrowly focused Supreme Court in United States history, so we have to vote. We have to mobilize to get out the vote in the midterm elections and in 2024 to make sure that we don't put in office anyone who does not support women's right to choose and doesn't understand the crisis called the climate crisis, which we have only eight years to address."

Fonda joins many others in Hollywood and politics who've spoken out against the Court, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Shonda Rhimes, Bette Midler, and Kathy Griffin.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," Barack Obama tweeted Friday. "Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years — and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.