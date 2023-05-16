The actress says she feigned confusion to get away: “He said it in French and I pretended I didn’t understand.”

Jane Fonda names director who tried to sleep with her to know 'what my orgasms were like'

Jane Fonda is ready to name the director who tried to sleep with her when she was a young actress.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Book Club: The Next Chapter star called out late French filmmaker René Clément for coming on to her during the production of the 1964 thriller Joy House.

While playing Plead the Fifth, Andy Cohen asked the actress to name "one man in Hollywood" who failed to "pick her up." Ignoring the opportunity to stay silent in the game, Fonda readily pointed to Clément, saying: "He wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like." At the time, Fonda was 27 and Clement was 51.

Fonda added that she got through the encounter by feigning confusion: "He said it in French and I pretended I didn't understand."

JOY HOUSE. Jane Fonda, Alain Delon, 1964. Jane Fonda in Joy House | Credit: Everett

Fonda, who made her acting debut in 1960 at the age of 23, told the story to CNN in 2017, but didn't name Clement directly at the time. While Cohen took a moment to absorb the story, Fonda waved a hand, quickly lightening the mood and said: "I have stories for you kid, but we don't have time."

You can watch the full Watch What Happens Live clip below.

