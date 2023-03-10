The actress revealed that the drug made her "totally paranoid" and recommended that others who want to take it bring a "guide" with them.

Jane Fonda recalls 'horrible' experience taking peyote with Lily Tomlin: 'It was the worst'

When Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda aren't working 9 to 5, they like to have a bit of fun off the clock.

This week, the actresses discussed how, much like their Grace and Frankie characters, they've taken peyote in the past. However, Fonda revealed that their shared trip wasn't much fun for her.

"I've always had really good experiences with peyote, but the time we took it together, it was horrible," she said on Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "I [was] totally paranoid."

She continued, "Oh yeah, it was the worst. I love it, but I wouldn't do peyote unless you were with a guide."

"Like a shaman," Tomlin added. "As I am."

When host Stephen Colbert asked if they thought he'd be a good peyote-taking partner, Fonda replied, "I think you need a little peyote, yeah. And I'll be your guide."

Fonda has been open about how the hallucinogenic drug affects her. "It's pretty wild. You throw up a lot," she told GQ in 2015. "It's not my drug of choice; I've never had any profound visions, but many of my friends have. You see incredible shapes and colors and patterns, and sometimes you have cosmic breakthroughs. I haven't."

Fonda added, "I've had breakthroughs on drugs, but I wouldn't call them cosmic."

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' | Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

When it came to taking peyote on Grace and Frankie, Tomlin jokingly told EW in 2015 that she and Fonda went full "Method" in order to pull off the scene as realistically as possible. "Oh, yeah," she said. "We just put the preparations in place and then followed them."

Watch Fonda and Tomlin discuss their 40-year friendship — and why Fonda once kissed Colbert — in the clip above.

