Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission: 'Best birthday present ever'

Jane Fonda received an early birthday present this year.

In a Thursday blog post on her official website titled "Best Birthday Present Ever!!!," the star, who turns 85 on Dec. 21, revealed that her cancer is in remission.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she wrote. "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Fonda goes on to share that the news was especially welcome for her because, while her first four chemotherapy treatments were "easy" on her, the last session was "rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

Luckily, she says, the side effects wore off just in time for her to attend a rally in Washington, DC, and continue her environmental activism work with some lobbying and speaking engagements at the Democracy Alliance.

Fonda first revealed her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in September. At the time, she shared a positive message and promised not to let the disease stand in the way of her raising awareness of the dangers of climate change.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share," the Grace and Frankie star wrote at the time. "I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

In addition to her activism work, Fonda also has the film 80 for Brady coming up. The film, which hits theaters Feb. 3, is a road trip comedy that centers around four die-hard New England Patriots fans who embark on an epic adventure to see their communal crush, NFL legend Tom Brady, play at the 2017 Super Bowl LI. Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady also stars Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.