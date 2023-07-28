Jamie Lee Curtis has played dedicated moms in movies like Freaky Friday and the Halloween sequels, but her onscreen mothering doesn't come close to her real-life passion for parenting.

"This life is about love. Being a parent is about love, and I love Ruby. Love her," Curtis said. "People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am.' And my job is to say, 'Welcome home.' I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't."

Ruby Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis Ruby Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis | Credit: Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

Curtis also emphasized the importance of listening, learning, and acknowledging one's own ignorance, saying, "I'm trying to learn the most important thing is that I don't know everything. And I, I wake up every day sober, saying, 'I don't know everything.' I don't know a lot. There are a lot of things I don't know about. And there's a lot of this that I need to learn.'"

Ruby previously opened up about her journey and coming out as trans in an interview with PEOPLE in 2021. "Me coming out has nothing to do with my mom being famous," she said. "I've tried to stay out of the spotlight for many years, or at least done my best to. I'm happy to be more visible if it helps others."

This isn't the first time Curtis has spoken up in support of her daughter: In March, after winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Curtis gave her Academy Award they/them pronouns in tribute to Ruby. "I'm in support of my daughter Ruby," she said. "I'm having [the award] be a they/them. I'm going to just call them 'them.' They/them, and they are doing great."

Curtis is also not shy about sharing her political convictions. In an Instagram post last year, she used her platform to denounce anti-trans policies. "Now politicians are proposing that parents providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children are felons and deserve prison time," she wrote. "These laws are discriminatory, unjust, and anti-American. Freedom of expression includes gender expression! As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are. #ProtectTransKids."