Jamie Foxx still hospitalized in Georgia, undergoing more tests after 'medical complication'

After a health scare last week, Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital.

The 55-year-old singer and actor remains in a Georgia hospital where he's undergoing tests to determine what caused his "medical complication" last week, per PEOPLE.

Details of his complication have not been disclosed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jamie Foxx attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Jamie Foxx | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN.

Last Wednesday, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that the Oscar-winner had suffered a health scare while in Atlanta the day prior.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. According to PEOPLE, his incident did not occur on set and he was not taken to the hospital by an emergency vehicle.

Reps for Foxx did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

