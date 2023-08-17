"I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well-wishes and prayers."

Jamie Foxx is finally starting to feel like himself again after health scare: 'I can see the light'

Jamie Foxx is feeling grateful after his recent health scare.

The They Cloned Tyrone actor, who was hospitalized for a medical complication in April, revealed that he's finally starting to feel like himself again and thanked fans and friends for their continued support in a poignant Instagram post on Wednesday.

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin' to feel like myself… it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light," Foxx captioned his message. "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well-wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don't know how much it meant."

Foxx added that he will be "thanking all of you personally," saying, "And if you didn't know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day."

Following Foxx's post, several of his celebrity pals flooded its comments section with love and support. "Brother, I know that feeling!!!" Tamar Braxton wrote. "It only gets better from here! Thank God."

"Yes, he is!!! Glad you're better," added Octavia Spencer.

Foxx previously addressed his health issues — and why he decided to stay out of the spotlight afterward — in an emotional Instagram video last month. "I just didn't want you to see me like that," he explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He concluded, "If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

