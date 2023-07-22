The Oscar winner debunked rumors about the health scare that left him hospitalized for several weeks in April.

Jamie Foxx speaks out in first video since his medical emergency: 'I went to hell and back'

Jamie Foxx is on his way back, and he wants everyone to know it.

The Oscar winner has officially spoken out about his mysterious medial emergency in April. In a new Instagram video posted Friday night, he gave some details about his health that have been kept under wraps, aside from the initial reports that he was hospitalized for several weeks after a "medical complication." Though Foxx did not reveal the nature of his condition, he did discuss his recovery and took time to debunk rumors about him running rampant for the past few months.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that's prayed and sent me messages," Foxx said at the start of the video. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

The actor added that though he is well aware how much people wanted updates on his health, he was determined to avoid the public eye throughout his recovery.

"I just didn't want you to see me like that," Foxx explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Jamie Foxx attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jamie Foxx | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Foxx gave a special thanks to his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter Corinne, who he said "saved my life." He added that they "kept it airtight," protecting him from the media as much as they could. But he also addressed the theories that surfaced in the wake of their silence.

"By being quiet sometimes things get out of hand," Foxx said. "Some people are saying I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed. But I did go through… I went to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I'm able to work."

Getting emotional, Foxx continued, "I know they talk about people crying on videos — you can do a take two — but I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

After promoting his most recent release, They Cloned Tyrone — a sci-fi Blaxploitation homage that hit Netflix on Friday — Foxx ended his message on a promising note. "I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got… I am on my way back."

Foxx first broke his silence in early May with an Instagram post that read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." His daughter Corinne also took to social media to fend off hearsay about her family "preparing for the worst" and assure fans that Foxx was recuperating just fine.

Foxx has recently been seen celebrating summer with his golf swing, soaking up the sun on a boat, and even rescuing a woman's purse in Chicago. Earlier this week, the actor teased "big things coming soon" while posing beside a gold race car. He is reportedly in Las Vegas, working on a campaign to star in commercials for sports betting company BetMGM throughout the upcoming football season.

