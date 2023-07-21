Jamie Foxx shares new photo, teases 'big things coming soon' after hospitalization

Foxx is working on a campaign with and will star in commercials for the MGM Resorts-connected sports betting company for football season and beyond.

Jamie Foxx is ready to race on to the next "big" thing.

In a new post shared to his Instagram and cross-posted to BetMGM's account, the actor poses next to a golden racecar while donning a tux. In the caption, he writes, "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon 🦊."

Per PEOPLE, Foxx is in Las Vegas working on a campaign with the MGM Resorts-connected sports betting company, in which he'll star in the company's commercials for football season and beyond.

Jamie Foxx Posts New Photo After Medical Emergency: 'Got Big Things Coming Soon' Jamie Foxx | Credit: BetMGM

Although it's unclear when the photo was taken, it is the first pic of the actor posted to his social media accounts since he was hospitalized for several weeks with a "medical complication" in April. Details on the actor's health have since been scarce. Though he was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time, reports indicated that the incident did not occur on set.

Foxx first broke his silence in early May with an Instagram post that read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

His daughter, Corinne, also shared an Instagram statement on May 12 in which she blasted rumors that her family had been "preparing for the worst" and offered an update on her father's health.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote at the time. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

More recently, Foxx has been spotted in Chicago, practicing his golf game at Topgolf, cruising on a boat on the Chicago River, and even rescuing a woman's purse.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.