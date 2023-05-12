Corinne Foxx said her father left the hospital weeks ago and was recently playing pickleball.

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's out of the hospital and recuperating after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and on the mend after experiencing a medical emergency last month.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Foxx's daughter Corinne blasted rumors that her family has been "preparing for the worst" and offered an update on her father's health.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Corinne added that she and her father "have an exciting announcement coming next week too!"

Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Foxx had been hospitalized at a Georgia facility for an undisclosed medical complication. Earlier this month, the actor, singer, and comedian broke his silence with an Instagram post that said, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, though reports have indicated that the medical incident did not occur on set. "They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN.

Corinne Foxx first addressed the situation April 12, saying in a since-deleted Instagram post that her father was "on his way to recovery." She cited the "quick action and great care" taken and added, "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Last week it was announced that Nick Cannon will step in as guest host of Foxx's interactive music game show Beat Shazam during his absence. Cannon will be joined by Kelly Osbourne — who is temporarily taking over Corinne's DJ duties — when the show returns for its sixth season on May 23.

"Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the network said in a statement.

Corinne Foxx offers an update on her father's health Corinne Foxx offers an update on her father's health | Credit: corinne foxx/instagram

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.