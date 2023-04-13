Corinne Foxx shared that her father is now "on his way to recovery" in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery after apparently suffering a "medical complication" on Tuesday.

His daughter Corinne Foxx revealed the news about his health scare and shared an update on the actor's condition in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.

Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

She continued by acknowledging "how beloved he is" and added they appreciate prayers fans have sent. "The family asks for privacy during this time," Foxx concluded.

While no further details have been shared by the family, the Oscar winner was recently in London working with costar Cameron Diaz on the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Back in Action. He was recently seen celebrating Quentin Tarantino's 60th birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to the director at the London Palladium.

EW has reached out for an update on the star's condition.