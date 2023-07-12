The video of the incident and the actor's boat appearance in Chicago this past weekend are the first public sightings of him since he was hospitalized in April.

Jamie Foxx: acclaimed actor, musician, comedian, and... rescuer of purses?

After being spotted over the weekend waving to fans while cruising on a boat on the Chicago River, Foxx has turned up again in the Windy City, this time to reportedly return a woman's lost purse.

A fan named Quan Ellis has shared a clip on Instagram claiming that Foxx found their mother's handbag and gave it back to her. "Mom lost her bag in Chicago today. Jamie Fox [sic] found it and brought it to her, and he said he feels good, y'all," Ellis wrote in the caption of the video.

In the clip, Foxx can be seen giving the "hang loose" hand signal as he climbs into a black SUV. A woman can be heard in the background saying, "Thank you, Jamie." See the video below.

The video and Foxx's boat appearance over the weekend are the first public sightings of the actor since he was hospitalized with a "medical complication" in April. Details on the actor's health have been scarce, but he was first hospitalized for several weeks at a Georgia facility for an undisclosed medical complication.

Though he was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time, reports indicated that the incident did not occur on set.

Foxx broke his silence in early May with an Instagram post that read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

His daughter, Corinne, also shared an Instagram statement on May 12 in which she blasted rumors that her family had been "preparing for the worst" and offered an update on her father's health.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote at the time. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Sources told PEOPLE over the weekend that Foxx is "doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he's doing really, really well," the source said after Foxx was spotted during his boat ride. The star was also spotted practicing his golf swing on Monday.

