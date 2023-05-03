The actor has been hospitalized for three weeks for an undisclosed medical complication.

Jamie Foxx appears to be on the mend after three weeks in a local Georgia hospital for an undisclosed medical complication.

The Oscar winner shared a brief statement on Instagram Wednesday: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." In a separate Instagram Story, Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in as guest host on Fox's Beat Shazam in the interim, adding, "See u all soon."

It was the first time fans had heard from Foxx since his daughter Corinne shared news of his hospitalization on April 12. She posted at the time that her dad was "on his way to recovery" due to "quick action and great care" after a "medical complication" the day prior, but did not share any details about the cause.

TMZ reported early Wednesday that Foxx remains hospitalized and quoted unnamed sources who asked people to "pray for Jamie."

Reps for Foxx have remained mum about his condition and declined to comment when reached by EW, citing the star's Instagram post above.

Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Jamie Foxx | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actor was in Atlanta to film the upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. A source with knowledge of the situation previously confirmed to CNN that the incident did not occur onset.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the source said last month.

PEOPLE reported a week after the hospitalization that Foxx remained "awake and alert." "He's OK, thank God," a source told the outlet. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Fox confirmed early Wednesday that Cannon would fill in for Foxx as guest host on Fox's Beat Shazam, while Kelly Osbourne would fill in for Corinne, a DJ on the show. The series return for season 6 on May 23.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.