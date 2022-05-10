Succession star James Cromwell glues hand to Starbucks counter to protest vegan milk charge

The Oscar-nominated actor, who has a long history of working with advocacy groups, joined the protest on behalf of PETA.

In a dedicated move that would surely make his Succession alter ego Ewan Roy proud, James Cromwell superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday to protest the company's policy of charging extra for vegan milk.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who has a long history of working with advocacy groups, joined the protest on behalf of PETA. In a half-hour video that was livestreamed on the organization's Facebook page, Cromwell can be seen sitting alongside fellow protesters with his hand firmly adhered to the counter while reading a statement.

"My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks," Cromwell said. "We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan upcharge."

He added, "When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals, and the environment suffer? When will you stop penalizing people for their ethnicities, their morals? The senseless upcharge hurts animals."

PETA has been calling out the surcharge for years, and last month two activists glued themselves to the cafe counters at Starbucks' Seattle headquarters in protest.

Tuesday's incident was far from Cromwell's first brush with activism. In 2015, he was arrested with five other environmental activists for obstructing traffic during a sit-in on Competitive Power Ventures' natural gas power plant in Wawayanda, N.Y., and he was later sentenced to seven days in jail after refusing to pay a $375 fine. He was also arrested in 2017 for trespassing during a protest at SeaWorld that called for boycott of the park due to its treatment of marine mammals.