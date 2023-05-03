"Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important," the She-Hulk actress said.

Something tells us that the only 2023 Met Gala attendee that She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil would approve of was the cockroach who walked the carpet.

According to a fiery Instagram post she shared, Monday's benefit — a parade of celebrity fashion organized annually by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour — was the epitome of Hollywood hypocrisy, as she strongly opposed this year's theme honoring controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

"Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants, and to sexual assault survivors. And all the women's publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it," the 37-year-old actress wrote in the post, referencing Lagerfeld's reported xenophobia, his comments about people with larger body types, and his stance on certain elements of the #MeToo movement.

Jamil also stressed that "nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ, we had a year to course-correct here and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot," and that it seemed that Met Gala attendees "decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient*."

She finished the post with a warning that by endorsing Lagerfeld the industry "relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important." Jamil clarified her comments in the post's caption.

Jameela Jamil attends NIRH Champions of Choice Awards Luncheon Jameela Jamil | Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"This isn't about cancel culture. It's not even about Karl. It's about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far," she wrote. "It's about showing why people don't trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this. And it's not just Hollywood here — the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that s--- right up... If we carry on like this, don't be shocked when we lose the next election."

A representative for Wintour did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Stars who walked the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala included Rihanna, Jessica Chastain, Kim Kardashian, Jenna Ortega, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Stewart, Paris Hilton, Viola Davis, Glenn Close, and more. This year's event was co-chaired by Wintour, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.

