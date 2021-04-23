Another woman has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Jake Paul after TikTok figure Justine Paradise accused the YouTuber of sexual assault earlier this month.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, model and actress Railey Lollie said she began working with Paul when she was 17. Lollie, now 21, said the YouTuber often called her "jailbait" and commented on her appearance. She also alleged that one evening in late 2017, Paul groped her after filming a video. She said she forcefully told him to stop, and he ran out of the room. Lollie quit soon after the alleged incident and has not brought charges against Paul.

"I was with Jake for months, and I saw what kind of person he was behind the scenes and what kind of person he put out to the rest of the world," she told the outlet.

Representatives for Paul and Lollie did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Her accusations come after Paradise released a 20-minute long YouTube video on April 9 alleging that Paul forced her to perform oral sex on him in July 2019. She claimed this happened in the bedroom of Paul's Team 10 house in California, where he and several other members of the influencer collective live and work together. Both Paradise and Paul are 24. Paul has denied those allegations.

"Sex is very special and very important to me," Paradise said in the video. "Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else."

She said when Paul put his hands in places on her body she did not want, she moved them away. In response, she said he asked, "If nothing's going to happen, what's the point?"

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," she said. "That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

Paradise, who is also quoted in the Times' story, said in the video that she "never got an apology" from Paul.

She told the outlet, "In a situation like that, there was nothing I could do. I was physically restricted, and I felt emotionally restricted afterwards to even say anything about it."

Three friends Paradise said she told about the incident soon after it occurred corroborated her account, according to the Times. Paradise also said she plans to file charges.

Paul denied Paradise's allegations in a statement posted on his Twitter, calling them "100% false." His lawyer Daniel E. Gardenswartz said in a statement to the Times: "Our client categorically denies the allegation."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Gardenswartz added that Paul "has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character."