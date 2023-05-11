Jacklyn Zeman, General Hospital star, dies at 70

The actress, who appeared in more than 800 episodes of the beloved soap opera, was remembered as a "a bright light and true professional."

Jacklyn Zeman, the veteran actress best known for playing Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital for more than 40 years, has died. She was 70.

The series' executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced the soap opera star's death Wednesday evening.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini wrote on Twitter. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

He continued, "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH."

Born and raised in New Jersey, Zeman studied dance at New York University before rising to fame as Lana McClain on the hit sudser One Life to Live in 1976. The following year, she landed her career-defining role as Bobbie on General Hospital, which she would play for more than 800 episodes for the next 40 years. Her performance as the no-nonsense nurse would earn her four Daytime Emmy nominations.

The show's production team also shared a tribute to Zeman and her "lasting legacy."

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," their statement read. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl–turned-heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends, and loved ones."

Jacklyn Zeman Jacklyn Zeman | Credit: Greg Doherty/WireImage

Zeman's other credits include spotlight appearances on Chicago Hope, Misguided, and her Emmy-nominated role as Sofia Madison on The Bay.

Her costars, including John Stamos, have taken to social media to remember the late star.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress @JackieZeman," Stamos wrote. "I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital. Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special place in my heart, and her memory will continue to inspire me. XO"