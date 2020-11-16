Watch Jack Black get drenched doing the 'WAP' challenge in teeny red Speedo

Jack Black may be entering the "WAP" challenge a little tardy, but he is in it to win it!

The comedian posted a video to Instagram and TikTok showing him getting hoes-ed down while twerking and writhing in a teeny red Speedo to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit “WAP.”

"Challenge Accepted," Black wrote, crediting his excellent water hose technician, son Tommy, in the video's caption.

Neither Cardi B nor Megan Thee Stallion have reacted to the video yet, but many of Black's celebrity friends shared their support and delight in the post's comments section.

Xander Berkeley of AMC's The Walking Dead fame added, "You're too sexy for your suit, dude."

Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villaseñor basically declared Black the official winner of the challenge, "Hey, you're the best, Jack Black!"

"WAP" was released on Aug. 7 to both fanfare for its sex-positive lyrics and criticism for its explicit nature. Whether they loved it or hated it, that masses were listening. It debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and simultaneously broke the record for largest opening streaming week for a song in U.S. history.