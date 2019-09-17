J. Lo's best pop culture moments

The world was not prepared for the fashion moment J. Lo brought to the Grammys red carpet in 2000. The star arrived at the awards show wearing a sheer, plunging Versace gown in a tropical-print silk chiffon, held together with what appeared to be nothing more than a brooch and a prayer. The look alerted the world to the power of its wearer and the relevance of its design house, as well as alerting Google to the need for an image search function.