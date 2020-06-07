J.K. Rowling criticized by LGBTQ community for 'anti-trans' comments

Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness are among the celebrities who have taken the author to task.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has come under fire for writing 'anti-trans' tweets and in particular for asserting that women are defined by the ability to menstruate. Rowling was responding to an article, which she retweeted, titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

"'People who menstruate.’" Rowling wrote in reply. "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The author elaborated on her point in subsequent tweets.

"If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction," she wrote."If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense."

Rowling's statements have attracted criticism from a number of high profile LGBTQ celebrities, including Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness.

"Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity," wrote Jamil. The actress made her comment while retweeting a gofundme campaign which benefits black trans women living in Atlanta.

The Good Place actress later wrote a tweet in which she offered a fresh definition of Rowling's name: “'To JK Rowling': verb: To go out of your way to destroy your iconic legacy."

"Trans women are women," wrote Van Ness. "Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this?"

“Goodnight and shut up @jk_rowling,” wrote Sarah Paulson while Anthony Rapp added that it is “horrifying that a hugely powerful, super rich white lady chose to double- and triple- and quadruple-punch down on the #Trans community.”

GLAAD also took issue with her comments, directing followers to a number of organizations dedicated to supporting the trans community while condemning the writer's views.

“If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling’s latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride,” the official GLAAD account tweeted on Saturday. “JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people. We stand with trans youth, especially those Harry Potter fans hurt by her inaccurate and cruel tweets.”

Last December, Rowling was criticized for tweeting her support of a British researcher named Maya Forstater who was fired from the the Centre for Global Development after expressing anti-transgender sentiments.

“Dress however you please," the author wrote. "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"