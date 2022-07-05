The Harry Potter author, who has herself stirred outrage with her views on the trans community, reposted statements from the actress and singer, seemingly standing in solidarity with them.

The Harry Potter author, who has herself stirred outrage with her views on the trans community, has reposted statements from both Midler and Gray - seemingly standing in solidarity with the pair.

On Tuesday, Midler condemned the use of terms such as "birthing people" or "menstruators," in a tweet that also took aim at the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer and actress also urged for a push to end what she believes is the erasure of cisgender women.

"WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!" Midler wrote. "They don't call us "women" anymore; they call us "birthing people" or "menstruators", and even "people with vaginas"! Don't let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!"

As her post was widely circulated among her two million followers, she received harsh criticism from many for what was deemed to be an attack on trans inclusive language. Roxane Gay, Crystal of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Kornbread of the show's season 14 U.S. version, and Queer as Folk writer Jaclyn P. Moore all took issue with Midler's comments.

Gray's appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday was met with a similar outcry. The "I Try" singer revealed she believes changing one's biological makeup does not allow them to become a woman.

"I will say this and everybody's going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman. Sorry," she shared.

She went on to say that she supports one's right to determine their own pronouns but that the label does not automatically make someone a member of the gender they identify with.

"If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that's what you want, but that doesn't make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery," she added.

She further noted that she feels her "completely unique experience" of growing up as a young woman cannot be obtained through surgery.

"Surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can't have that just because you want to be a woman," she went on to say.

Gray appeared to get ahead of the wave of criticism, noting she "doesn't think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don't agree."

Both Midler and Gray earned a stamp of approval from Rowling, who aligned herself with the pair in a series of tweets.

After retweeting Midler's post, she shared supportive reactions to the Hocus Pocus star's stance.

The writer then shared her plan to buy Gray's music.

"Today feels like a good day to ensure I've bought @MacyGraysLife's entire back catalogue."

Rowling's views on trans people have been repeatedly called into question, with many noting she often expresses opinions that align with trans-exclusionary radical feminism.

A representative for Midler did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.