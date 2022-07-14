Once considered an icon for countless jilted wives, the powerful businesswoman and President Donald Trump's ex-wife has died at 73.

Remembering Ivana Trump's greatest advice from The First Wives Club: 'Don't get mad, get everything'

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of President Donald Trump and mother of their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, died Thursday at 73, according to The New York Times.

Born Ivana Marie Zelníčková, she married Donald in 1977. The couple's eventual divorce in 1990, partly caused by Trump's affair with his future wife Marla Maples, became headline news for tabloids and helped make Ivana an icon for jilted ex-wives. She wrote multiple books on the subject, including 1995's The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping With Divorce and Enjoying Life Again, and her legacy as one of the world's most famous ex-wives was further solidified with her appearance in the 1996 comedy The First Wives Club.

The film follows three women plotting revenge against their ex-husbands for having left them for younger women, and Ivana plays herself in a scene in which she pops up at a party. Her cameo was short but memorable, as she doled out a legendary piece of advice to the trio of cast-aside spouses, played by Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton: "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent," Ivana tells them. "And remember ... don't get mad, get everything."

Watch the classic scene below.

During a 2017 appearance on Good Morning America, Ivana referred to herself as "basically first Trump wife," adding, "I'm First Lady, okay?" despite President Trump being married to Melania Trump during his time in office.

She married two more times after Trump, most recently to Rossano Rubicondi, an actor, businessman, and model, whom she legally divorced in 2009 but continued dating off and on again until a year before his death at 49 last year.

Ivana Trump Ivana Trump in 'The First Wives Club' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The First Wives Club was Ivana's only big-screen appearance, but she later made a surprise turn on the small screen, competing in U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother in 2010 and placing 7th.

Her official cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

