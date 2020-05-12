Ink Master star Daniel Silva arrested for murder after YouTuber Corey La Barrie's car crash death

Ink Master star Daniel Silva has been arrested for murder following YouTuber Corey La Barrie's car crash death on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division confirmed the arrest on Monday, saying in a press release that Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT in the Valley Village neighborhood on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. After going too fast and losing control, Silva ran the car off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.

Silva, 27, exited the vehicle and tried to leave the scene but was stopped by bystanders, according to the release. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Silva and La Barrie to a local hospital for medical treatment. Silva suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The LAPD confirmed to ABC7 that the victim was La Barrie, who died on his 25th birthday on Sunday.

La Barrie's brother and mother have both posted tributes on Instagram, with his mom alleging that her son was "very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver."

On social media, prominent YouTubers like Rebecca Black and Ethan Dolan mourned La Barrie, who had a popular channel boasting over 300,000 subscribers.

"From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our late night heart to hearts, I will never forget you," fellow creator Ryan Abe tweeted on Monday. "I know your saying was 'under appreciated,' but you are and always will be so f---ing loved."

Silva, a tattoo artist, was featured on season 10 of Ink Master and also has a heavy social media following.