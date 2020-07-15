Iggy Azalea reveals baby boy's unique name and its connection to her real name

Iggy Azalea's baby's name rocks.

A month after announcing she welcomed her first child, the "Lola" rapper revealed her son's name is Onyx on Tuesday when she posted an audio recording of herself talking to the newborn. Azalea posted the clip on her Instagram.

Her son's name is an homage to her birth name, Amethyst, which, like Onyx, is a type of quartz. (Azalea was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly.)

"Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?" Azalea asks the cooing baby in the clip.

When a fan commented, "Your names go so well together omg," Azalea responded, "We besties forever."

So far, she hasn't shared any pictures or other details about Onyx.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Azalea told fans on June 10. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

Azalea is currently dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti, whom she met in 2018 while she was touring overseas. Fans suspected that the pair were engaged when she sported a diamond ring on her left hand in 2019. Neither has confirmed the speculation.

Although Onyx is a unique name, plenty of celebrities have named their children after gemstones. Maya Rudolph and husband Paul Thomas Anderson named their daughter Pearl, Rod Stewart and Tobey Maguire both have daughters named Ruby, and, of course, there's Amber Heard and Amber Riley, and Bijou Philips (kind of cheating here, but bijou is French for "jewel").

On the list of interesting celebrity baby names, we'd say Onyx lands squarely between Fuchsia (Sting's daughter) and Petal (Jamie Oliver's daughter). It's certainly not as unexpected as Jason Lee's son, Pilot Inspektor, or Elon Musk and Grimes' kid, X Æ A-12 (now apparently changed to X Æ A-Xii). We will at least be able to pronounce Onyx.

Azalea has always been creative with monikers. She chose her stage name by combining the name of her childhood dog, Iggy, and the street she grew up on, Azalea Street, in her Australian hometown.

The "Fancy" rapper's announcement might explain why she hasn't released new music since last year. Her most recent album, In My Defense, debuted July 2019.