Idris Elba once went the extra mile to protect a woman from her partner, only to find himself in the man's crosshairs instead. In a new interview with Daily Mail (via PEOPLE), the Luther star opened up about the terrifying encounter.

"I nearly lost my f---ing life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club," Elba revealed. "A guy was whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, 'I'll f---ing kill you,' and so on. I come round and I go, 'Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'"

Idris Elba

Unfortunately, instead of defusing the situation, Elba's words appeared to escalate it further. "He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, 'You talking about my girl?' He thought I was trying to hit on her," Elba explained. "I remember thinking, 'Don't play negotiations like that…Consequences, man.'"

Elba didn't elaborate on the actions he took to talk the man down, or what happened to the woman after the encounter. But given that the actor is able to recollect the instance, the situation seems to have been quelled.

Elba is currently stars in Apple TV+'s Hijack where he plays a corporate negotiator suddenly finding himself using his skills to save an entire plane full of people from hijackers.

