Idris Elba shares health update from coronavirus quarantine: 'Still feel ok so far'

Breathe a sigh of relief — well, first make sure you're not standing too close to anyone, and then breathe a sigh of relief — because Idris Elba seems to be doing fine.

The actor shared another update after he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for the coronavirus last week, saying that although they remain in quarantine, their health doesn't seem to be worsening.

"Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine," Elba wrote on Twitter. "Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe."

Elba was tested for the virus while in New Mexico for a film shoot and has been self-quarantining in his house on location. The Hobbs & Shaw actor has previously said that he hasn't been experiencing any major symptoms of COVID-19.

"My temperature is fine. I don't have a fever," Elba told his Twitter followers during a livestream last week. "I have asthma, so I fit in the high category of most at risk. I have a respiratory issue and I've had asthma all my life, so catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all, but even my asthma is okay. I don't feel any restriction within my breathing or my lungs."

Elba has also said he was inspired by Tom Hanks to come forward with his diagnosis after the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Rita Wilson publicly announced that they had tested positive for the virus. Hanks and Wilson have since announced that they "feel better" after their initial symptoms.

