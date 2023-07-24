Ice-T slams speculation Jamie Foxx is a 'clone or AI' after health scare

Ice-T hit back at the "weirdos" fueling conspiracy theories that Jamie Foxx has been replaced with artificial intelligence following his mysterious health scare.

In response to a tweet that questioned Foxx's appearance, the actor and rapper wrote, "People would rather believe that Jamie is now a clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn't look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos."

Foxx was hospitalized for several weeks for an undisclosed medical complication back in April while filming the Netflix action comedy Back in Action in Georgia. The actor has largely remained mum about the hospitalization until last week, when he shared an Instagram video debunking ongoing rumors about his health. He explained that he was determined to remain out of the public eye until his recovery.

"I just didn't want you to see me like that," Foxx said. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

ice-t, jamie foxx Ice-T; Jamie Foxx | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Though his family kept the hospitalization out of the media as best they could, "being quiet sometimes things get out of hand," Foxx added. "Some people are saying I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed."

Adding that he "went to hell and back," Foxx said, "My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I'm able to work."

Foxx can be seen in new releases They Cloned Tyrone, God is a Bullet, and the upcoming Tin Soldier. Other upcoming projects include a Mike Tyson miniseries and movies Signal Hill, Groove Tails, and All-Star Weekend.

