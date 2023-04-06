"It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want to tan. Trust me," Jackman cautioned, 10 years after he had his first skin cancer removed in 2013.

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he had two biopsies done after his doctor identified potential skin cancer on his nose.

The X-Men franchise star shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, 10 years after the 54-year-old had his first skin cancer scare in 2013.

"I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done, I just went to my doctor," he said while wearing a bandage on his nose. "She just saw little things that could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know."

He went on to stress that basal cell cancer is "the least dangerous of them all," but he still cautioned his followers to protect themselves from danger.

"If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming, for those of us here in the northern hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want to tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me," he continued. "This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."

Jackman has had multiple skin cancers removed since 2013, including in 2016 when he shared another update on his condition to social media.

In May 2015, Jackman told PEOPLE that he never wore sunscreen while growing up in Australia.

"I was trying to keep calm about it but it wasn't until [skin cancer surgeon] Dr. Michael Albom really explained to me that what I had, in a way, was the kind of skin cancer you want to have if you're going to have it," he told the publication. "Basal cell carcinoma is just something you have to deal with. It's cancerous. It will grow. You just have to get it out."

Watch Jackman — who's next set to appear opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3 — discuss his recent biopsies in the Instagram video above.

