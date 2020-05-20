Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, and more celebs handing over social profiles to COVID-19 experts

Taking a different tactic from singing "Imagine" on Instagram, a group of A-listers are stepping away from their social media accounts — at least for one day (and for a good cause).

"So long, Instagram," Hugh Jackman teases in a new video from ONE, a global campaign working to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030.

"Farewell, Facebook," Shailene Woodley adds in the clip.

They're joining Julia Roberts, Danai Gurira, Millie Bobbie Brown, and more stars who, beginning on Thursday, will hand over their social channels to COVID-19 experts as part of the #PassTheMic campaign. Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci will use the stars' platforms to share facts and science-driven perspectives on the pandemic.

"Beating the virus means listening to the experts and following the science, data, and facts to get ahead of it. This impressive group of talent and experts from around the world will put a spotlight on the need for a global response to this pandemic,” said ONE Campaign President and CEO, Gayle Smith. “We need global cooperation and action to fight this pandemic — especially for the people, communities, and countries that are least able to withstand the shock. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.”

A full list of the celebrities and experts participating can be found at Pass the Mic.

