Hugh Grant is responsible for Benny Hill Show theme being blasted outside U.K. Parliament

As U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to flail amidst escalating political scandals, the superstar actor heaped on the humiliation by requesting 'Yakety Sax' be played outside Parliament.

What's all this, then? As you may have heard, the United Kingdom government is going through something of a political crisis right now, with members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government resigning (and/or being fired) en masse in response to his various ongoing political scandals. What you've definitely heard, if you happen to be in London today and passing by the Parliament building at Westminster, is "Yakety Sax," the theme song to The Benny Hill Show and a universally recognized soundtrack for hilarious buffoonery.

The reason for that? Hugh Grant, of course.

Hugh Grant, Boris Johnson Hugh Grant requested that 'Yakety Sax' be played outside Parliament while Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government continues to disintegrate. | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

Well, the music is directly being broadcast by Steve Bray, an activist who styles himself as standing "against Brexit and corrupt Tories," a.k.a the Conservative Party of which Johnson is the current leader. Bray has set up speakers outside Westminster, and he apparently takes requests — at least when they come from a superstar actor.

"Morning @snb19692," Grant, who played a U.K. prime minister in Love Actually, tweeted this morning. "Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?"

Indeed he did. Bray honored Grant's request to blast "Yakety Sax" at loud volume — so loud that it is hilariously audible in the background of actual British news broadcasts. Check out those funny videos below.