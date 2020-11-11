Hugh Grant reveals he had COVID-19, jokes he's 'rather proud' of his antibodies

Hugh Grant is the latest celebrity to share his experience with battling the novel coronavirus.

In a new interview with Stephen Colbert for The Late Show that aired Tuesday night, the Undoing star 60, revealed that he and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, contracted COVID-19 around February of this year while in London. Grant didn't get a formal test at the time, but explained he had common symptoms and confirmed he received an antibody test a month ago. "We have the antibodies. I'm rather proud of them," he joked.

Grant described his symptoms has starting with "a very strange syndrome." "I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat. Embarrassing, really," he said. "And then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and a feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on chest." Again, maintaining a jovial manner while in another set of lockdowns in the U.K., the actor joked the "enormous man" was like "Harvey Weinstein or someone."

"I was walking down a street one day," he continued, "and I thought, 'I can't smell a damn thing.' And you start to panic 'cause by then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom. And I start sniffing flowers, nothing. And then you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing garbage cans and then you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you can't smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife' Chanel No. 5 directly into my face."

To pass the time in quarantine with two of his children, Grant said he made up stories with Barbies. "Well, one of them was Barbie and one of them was Elsa, I think, from Frozen," he recalled. "And they developed an affair. I took photographs of them kissing each other and sent them to friends. That's what happens in a really long lockdown."

"Hugh Grant describing Barbie porn, that's a huge [ratings] bump," Colbert joked.