Howard Stern announces SiriusXM premium will be free through May 15

Here's another free pandemic distraction option: Howard Stern announced Tuesday that SiriusXM access will be free for the next month and a half.

The radio host revealed the news while broadcasting The Howard Stern Show (channel 100) from his home.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO. “In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning."

Anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree to start listening free of charge and there's no credit card or commitment required. That will unlock more than 300 channels of programming. The promotion will run through May 15.

SiriusXM is also launching #StayHome Radio (channel 179), which is described as "a feel-good, ad-free music channel" featuring "happy and uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley." (And, of course, there's EW programming available for your listening enjoyment too.)

The move follows several other platforms announcing free promotions, like CBS All Access (use code GIFT to watch free until April 23), Showtime (a 30-day trial for new customers who sign up before May 3) and AMC (which is making the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 free on the AMC website and app starting April 5).

