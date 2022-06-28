Another media personality is considering a presidential run, since that worked out so well for America the last time.

Howard Stern just might run for president, and no, he is not f---ing around.

The radio host said on his SiriusXM show on Monday that he will consider running for president in 2024 if Donald Trump once again becomes the Republican nominee. "I'll beat his ass." Stern said. His political aspirations come in direct response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, putting an end to federal protections of abortion rights enacted in 1973.

"I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, 'I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'" Stern said. "The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again." The first order of business for the Howard Stern Administration? The elimination of the Electoral College.

Howard Stern Howard Stern | Credit: Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic

"I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that'll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College," Stern continued. "I'm getting rid of it. And then Robin said, 'Well, can you do that as president?' And I said, 'I don't know, let's find out!'"

Stern would also appoint more Supreme Court justices. "The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I'm not f---ing around, I'm really thinking about it, because the only other thing I'm going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices," Stern added. "I'm not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you're gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bulls---."

A presidential run would not be the first time Stern has entered the political arena. He previously ran for governor of New York in 1994 on the Libertarian Party ticket, vowing to reinstate the death penalty and require road crews to work only at night. Stern ultimately withdrew from the race after he refused to disclose his personal finances.

