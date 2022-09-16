How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

As the period of mourning continues in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II will soon be laid to rest.

The Queen died peacefully on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish residence. At 96, Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-ruling monarch, leading the nation and the Commonwealth for 70 years. TV analysts predict a record 4.1 billion viewers around the world will tune in to watch as the sovereign is laid to rest, citing the love and admiration for the late monarch.

For more details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral — how to watch, expected guests, etc. — read on below.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When is Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey, the storied church in London where past royal funerals (and weddings) have occurred. The service will be conducted by Rev. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster at Westminster Abbey, beginning at 11 a.m. British local time, or 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT in the U.S. Towards the end of the service, a nationwide two-minute silence will be observed.

Who will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

While an official guest list has not yet been released by the palace, world leaders, European royals, and, of course, the British royal family have received invitations or are expected to attend. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among some of the world leaders who have confirmed their attendance, while South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and New Zealand's Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern are likely to attend. Royal families from other European countries, including Belgium and the Netherlands, have also confirmed they will make the trip.

Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Joe Biden | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Will Queen Elizabeth II's funeral be televised?

Yes. In addition to dominating the airwaves in the U.K., the funeral will also be available for viewers in the U.S. to watch live on CNN, ABC, BBC America, PBS (as well as the PBS app and PBS.org), NBC, and Fox News. This article will be updated as more livestream information becomes available.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be laid to rest?

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin will be carried in another procession, traveling along Buckingham Palace and Wellington Arch. The coffin will then be transferred to a hearse and taken to the Queen's final resting place: St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where much of the royal family — including the Queen's parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and husband Prince Philip — are buried.

Who will succeed Queen Elizabeth II?

King Charles King Charles III | Credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's son Charles, now known as King Charles III, will succeed the throne alongside his wife Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, now known as the Queen Consort. After Charles, the line of succession turns to his older son Prince William, followed by his children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.