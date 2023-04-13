Adam Brody says wife Leighton Meester was 'perfectly willing' to let their love never happen

The course of true love gathers no f---s. That's the saying, right?

Well, maybe not for everyone, but for Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, it seems appropriate.

During a recent appearance on Penn Badgely's Podcrushed podcast with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Brody looked back on how he first met the love of his life — and how she didn't seem that into him.

"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," Brody fondly recalled. "I used to eat there all the time." He added that TV writer and producer Josh Schwartz, who Brody worked with on The O.C., came through the restaurant with the cast of Gossip Girl, which starred both Meester and Badgley.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Leighton Meester and Adam Brody | Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

"That's when I saw her, and yeah, I was smitten instantly," Brody continued. "And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after, even though we even worked together briefly."

To hear Brody tell it though, the feeling wasn't quite mutual.

"She remained elusive to me for so long, you know, and aloof," the Fleishman Is in Trouble star said. "I couldn't get a total read because even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen… She was perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points."

In the end, of course, it all worked out: Brody and Meester have been married since 2014 and share two kids. And according to Badgley, Meester's aloofness just proves how much she trusted in their happily-ever-after.

"That means she already had faith in your love," he joked. "She was already letting you go."

Brody replied, "She says, 'Oh, it's because I knew if we did it would be a thing, you know, or like it's too powerful,'" which Badgley immediately dismisses ad sounding like "a line."

To which Brody wryly responded, "That's what I said."