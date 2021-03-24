Houston Tumlin, Talladega Nights child actor who played Will Ferrell's son, dies at 28

Houston Tumlin, the former child actor who played Will Ferrell's foul-mouthed son in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, died Tuesday at 28.

Tumlin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Pelham, Ala., Shelby County coroner Lina Evans confirmed to EW.

Talladega Nights was released in 2006 and marked Tumlin's only acting credit, as 10-year-old Walker Bobby.

Tumlin would go on to serve in the Army's 101st Airborne Division, according to TMZ, which first reported his death. Geoff Carmichael, a fellow service member, paid tribute to Tumlin Wednesday on Twitter, saying he "showed a lot of spirit, promise, positive energy and was (hands down) one of my best Soldiers in my company."

Tumlin's girlfriend, Charity Robertson, also shared a moving Facebook post about him on Tuesday. "My heart is absolutely shattered," she wrote. "Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I'll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.