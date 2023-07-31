Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on charges of domestic violence again

The former child actor was also arrested in 2020 on suspicion of assault and strangulation of his girlfriend.

Zachery Ty Bryan is in an Oregon jail once again for alleged domestic violence, EW has confirmed.

The Home Improvement actor, 41, was arrested Friday on charges of felony assault, a situation that mirrors his 2020 arrest for the assault of his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright — with whom he maintained a romantic relationship during his marriage to ex-wife Carly Matros.

On Sunday, TMZ was the first to report the news that police responded to a call for a reported physical dispute between a male and female at a Eugene residence. Per TMZ, Bryan was not present when law enforcement arrived, but was later tracked down, taken to jail, and booked. The name of the other party involved has not been revealed.

In October 2020, Bryan was initially arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. He ended up pleading guilty to two lesser charges: misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault. Earlier this year, in a profile from The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan said his arrest "got so blown out of proportion" by the media, adding that the encounter was not as physical as the police report states.

"We didn't even really get that physical," Bryan said. "We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear… At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something."

Bryan also claimed that the police poked fun at his child star status and nicknamed him "Country Club Zach." Of the charges, he added, "I could've fought it, but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

Cartwright alleged Bryan was abusive in the month leading up to the incident and claimed in the report that Bryan "pulled her hair," punched her in the face, and "choked her" for approximately 45 seconds.

Bryan and Cartwright are still together. They got engaged in 2021 and share three children. Bryan also has four children from his previous marriage.

Tim Allen and Zachery Ty Bryan on 'Home Improvement' Tim Allen and Zachery Ty Bryan on 'Home Improvement' | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bryan's most recent arrest is the latest in a long line of legal troubles that he has faced. In addition to his 2020 assault charges, he was booked for a DUI in May of that same year. THR reports he pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months in a multiple-offender alcohol program, due to past DUI arrests in 2004, 2007, and 2017.

After becoming a teen heartthrob on Home Improvement, Bryan made appearances on hit TV shows including Burn Notice, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Veronica Mars. In 2009, he booked a role on the big screen as a villain in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He officially quit acting in 2009 and has since opened up about his struggles with alcohol abuse and finding work in the wake of his childhood success.

