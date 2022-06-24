Hollywood reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: 'This is actually happening'

Taylor Swift, Barack and Michelle Obama, Shonda Rhimes, and more spoke out against the decision, which leaves abortion laws up the the states.

Public figures and Hollywood stars are expressing their outrage over a monumental alteration to women's rights in the United States.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, putting an end to federal protections of abortion rights that started in 1973. The decision puts abortion laws up to the state level; many expect about half of U.S. states will ban abortion, the Associated Press reports.

Barack and Michelle Obama each shared their own stunned perspectives on the matter, with the former president calling the move an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

Michelle posted a lengthy letter addressing the "horrifying" turn of events that have left her "heartbroken," noting what a major step back the decision marks.

"This is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now we are here again," her statement said. "The horrifying decision will have devastating consequences."

Taylor Swift shared the former first lady's post, writing that she is "absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."

Shonda Rhimes expressed her surreal feeling in the wake of the news, writing: "This is actually happening."

Bette Midler condemned the decision as she called out members of the Supreme Court and pointed out its shattering of a 50-year-old law.

"They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years," Midler wrote. "How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica."

Echoing her statement, Patricia Arquette denounced the judicial body, noting that the right to carry weapons appears to be more protected than "autonomy over our own bodies."

"This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster," the actress wrote on Twitter. "From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away women's rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren't being reactive, we saw it coming."

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish set her anger about the leaked decision draft to music when she debuted the song "TV" with the lyric "the internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v Wade," a reference to the public appetite for the Johhny Depp/Amber Heard trial.

NME published its interview with Eilish Friday, and in it, she addresses her frustrations with the priorities of online discourse.

"I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I'd go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial," she says. "Who f------ gives a f---? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities' divorce trials? Who gives a s---? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the s--- out of me sometimes…"

Speaking at the White House Friday, President Joe Biden called it "a sad day for the court and for the country," according to the AP. On Twitter, he added that "We need to elect more state leaders to protect this right at the local level. We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land."

