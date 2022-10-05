Hilary Swank announces she's pregnant with twins: 'A total miracle'

Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank is expecting a million dollar baby — well, make that two.

The actress, 48, announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, revealing that she and her entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Swank, who starred in the 1994 action drama The Next Karate Kid, also addressed Netflix's Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai, telling co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she's constantly asked if she would appear in the show in some capacity. "No one's asked me to be in Cobra Kai," Swank said. "A lot of people ask if I'm going to be on it. It's like, the No. 1 question I get."

When asked if she would reprise her role as Julie Pierce in the fourth installment that featured the return of the late Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi, Swank said the ball was in Netflix's court (or, uh, karate mat). "No one's called me!" Swank responded, adding, "But it's so funny, isn't it? That's the one thing I get asked the most and no one's called me?"

Seacrest quipped that "after today, that's going to change, Hilary Swank, I can promise you."

Perhaps the Cobra Kai team should reach out to Swank before she has her hands tied in about nine months.

Watch Swank's GMA interview above.

