Hilary Swank gives birth to twins: 'Pure Heaven'

Hilary Swank delivered a Easter surprise on Sunday, one sweeter than a basket of chocolate-covered Peeps: The Oscar-winning actress announced that she and husband Philip Schneider have welcomed twins.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank, 48, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her gazing at a sunset over the water while holding her newborns. She added, "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Congratulatory messages have poured in, including well wishes from celebrity friends including Kate Hudson, Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rosanna Arquette, Debra Messing, Misha Collins, Michelle Monaghan, Sharon Stone, and Katie Couric. Not to be outdone, Swank's fans have chimed in with plenty of baby advice as well, from "take time for yourself" to the classic "the days are long but the years are short."

Swank, who has been married to Schneider, an entrepeneur, since 2018, publicly revealed her pregnancy on Good Morning America last October. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Alaska Daily star said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

In the months that followed, Swank faithfully kept her fans updated with baby news via social media, including an ultrasound image (captioned "Million Dollar Baby"), a video of a (very) pregnant workout, and a recent dance-along to Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It," perhaps the most perfect labor-and-delivery song ever recorded.