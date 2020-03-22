Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus while in jail: Report

Image zoom JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been moved to solitary confinement after contracting coronavirus, reports local newspaper Niagra Gazette on Sunday. Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York for committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

EW has learned that two inmates out of approximately 43,000 at Wende tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) worked with the Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals in order to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus.

Weinstein is believed to be one of two inmates to have tested positive.

Weinstein was remanded to Riker's Island on Feb. 24 for the 16-day waiting period before his official sentencing hearing, but he found himself at Bellevue Hospital over concerns of high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He remained there for more than one week and underwent a heart procedure before eventually moving to the infirmary unit at Riker's.

The same report claims he already had COVID-19 when he entered the correctional facility last week after being transferred from Riker's Island.

Story Developing...

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: