The former Hollywood producer, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for sexual assault in New York, maintained his innocence on Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein has received the final verdict in his Los Angeles trial. Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench sentenced the disgraced media mogul to 16 years in prison Thursday, per the Associated Press.

In December, an L.A. jury found Weinstein guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a woman identified as Jane Doe 1 in 2013. She was one of four individuals who accused the former Hollywood producer of sexually assaulting them in a hotel room during the five-week-long trial in Los Angeles, which began in October.

On Thursday, Jane Doe 1 explained to Lench that her world changed after Weinstein "brutally assaulted" her.

Harvey Weinstein Court Hearing Harvey Weinstein appears in court on Oct. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles. | Credit: Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

"Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God," she said, per the AP. "I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage."

Weinstein was convicted of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault in relation to the assault. He previously pled not guilty during the trial and, at Thursday's sentencing, maintained that he was "innocent." He added, "I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1."

According to the outlet, Lench also denied a motion from Weinstein's legal team for a new trial. In addition to the 16-year sentence, the 70-year-old still has over 20 years left to serve after he was convicted of sexual assault in New York in 2020. Weinstein was granted the chance to appeal his conviction by a New York judge last August.

