Harvey Weinstein gets additional sexual assault charge in L.A.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is already behind bars, but he still has more legal consequences headed his way now that he has been charged with yet another count of sexual assault.

L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Friday that her office would be charging Weinstein with an additional count of sexual assault related to an incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. Weinstein was already facing one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint in L.A. County.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Lacey said in a statement. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

Weinstein has already been sentenced to 23 years in prison after a New York jury found him guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. L.A. prosecutors are now working on beginning the process of extraditing Weinstein to California, where he now faces up to 29 years in state prison with the new count. Weinstein also tested positive for coronavirus, causing him to be placed in solitary confinement upon his arrival at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

