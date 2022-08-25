Harvey Weinstein granted a chance to appeal his 2020 rape conviction

Arguments on whether the disgraced movie mogul deserves another trial will be heard sometime next year.

Harvey Weinstein can appeal his 2020 rape conviction, a New York City judge ruled last week.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore made the decision Friday, according to the Associated Press, which reported that arguments on whether the disgraced movie mogul deserves another trial will be heard sometime next year.

In a statement provided to EW on Wednesday, Weinstein said, "I am innocent of these charges, and I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart on this. Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end. I look forward to this opportunity to be heard by The New York Court of Appeals."

Weinstein's publicist Juda Engelmayer added, "We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity and believe that granting Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers leave to make the appeal to the N.Y. Court of Appeals demonstrates that there is, in fact, merit to the appeal. There was plenty wrong with the trial and conviction and Harvey's attorneys will do what is needed to prove his innocence of the charges."

Weinstein, 70, was sentenced to 23 years in a New York prison in March 2020, after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, stemming from assaults in 2006 and 2013. Weinstein is currently awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he faces additional sexual assault allegations.

Judge DiFiore's decision to allow Weinstein to appeal came after a lower appeals court in New York upheld the conviction, rejecting the former producer's allegations that the trial judge wrongly allowed testimony about accusations outside the scope of the case.

The New York Court of Appeals did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Wednesday. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment.