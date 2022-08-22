Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship.

The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.

"That obviously doesn't make me feel good," he said, noting that cautious warnings (and, in turn, premature and strange conversations) have had to be had very early on in his relationships: "Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, 'Okay, there's this corner of the thing, and they're going to say this, and it's going to be really crazy, and they're going to be really mean, and it's not real.… But anyway, what do you want to eat?'"

Harry Styles; Olivia Wilde Harry Styles; Olivia Wilde | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Styles is well aware that not all of his fandom is that intense, but admitted the hate can take a toll. "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something," the "As It Was" singer said. "I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."

When asked about her experiences with the fans, Wilde called them "deeply loving people."

"What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all," the filmmaker said. "The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

The couple met on set of Don't Worry Darling, Wilde's directorial follow-up to Booksmart, in 2020 and were photographed as an item after attending a wedding together in early 2021. The thriller follows 1950s housewife Alice (Florence Pugh), who lives with her husband Jack (Styles) in an idyllic experimental community. When one of the neighborhood wives goes missing, Alice begins to suspect that her husband's company is hiding secrets. Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Kiki Layne also star in the film out Sept. 23.

Watch the trailer for the film above.

