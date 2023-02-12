Halle Berry laughs off face-planting onstage at charity event: 'Sometimes you bust your a--!'

The Academy Award winner took a hard tumble onstage at an event celebrating nonprofit Looking Beyond LA.

Even Catwoman takes a tumble sometimes.

Halle Berry poked fun at herself after face-planting onstage at a charity event. The Oscar winner spoke at an event celebrating Looking Beyond LA, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting awareness and enriching the lives of children and young adults with special needs, on Friday — but not before she took a hard fall onto the platform, which, luckily, appeared to be carpeted.

At the podium, Berry laughed off the gaffe and joked that she better not see footage of her fall on the internet. She shared the entire ordeal on Instagram and quipped in the caption, "Sometimes you bust your a--!"

Berry was on hand to present a Soaring Spirit Award to honoree Jacob Smith, a blind 16-year-old skier from North Dakota.

Berry recently made her directorial debut with the 2020 sports drama film Bruised, in which she also starred, centered on a disgraced MMA fighter gunning for one last shot in the ring.

"They gave me the script and I loved the story, but it was written for a twentysomething Irish Catholic white woman," Berry told EW of the project back in 2021. "I couldn't get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me? Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Halle Berry Poses at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images) Halle Berry | Credit: Steve Granitz/Getty

"When you're young we all get chances, they're a dime a dozen," she added. "But when you're at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful."

The actress, who last starred in 2022's sci-fi action Moonfall, is set to star in two upcoming Netflix films out sometime this year: the sci-fi adventure film The Mothership opposite Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick and action thriller Our Man From Jersey opposite Mark Wahlberg.

