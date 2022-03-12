The model and wife of Justin Bieber was admitted this week after suffering "stroke-like symptoms."

Hailey Bieber is home from the hospital and 'doing well' after doctors found a blood clot in her brain

Hailey Bieber has been released from the hospital after doctors found a blood clot in her brain, which she called "one of the scariest moments I've ever been through."

The model was hospitalized in Palm Springs earlier this week, PEOPLE reported Saturday, after she began to have "stroke-like symptoms," as Bieber wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Story.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Bieber wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Hailey Bieber arrives to attend ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Hailey Bieber | Credit: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty

She continued, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Bieber's husband, Justin Bieber, had a health scare of his own last month when he tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to postpone a scheduled concert in Las Vegas. The singer has since recovered from the virus.

